Ruairí Craig out feeding his pet lamb on his grandad’s farm in Clonard, Co Meath. \ David Craig
Paul Murray moving a two-hour-old calf in Co Waterford. \ Caroline Murray
Seven-year-old Cara Anne and six-year-old Senan Cannon with a newborn Charolais calf on their farm in Naul, Co Dublin. \ John Cannon
A lamb watching the recent Ireland v Wales game in Co Sligo. \ Maya Donaghy
Eileen and Michael O’Brien feeding the calves with their grandchildren, Paudie and Annie O’Meara. \ Norma O’Brien
Six-year-old Diarmuid Flynn helping with the evening feeding of the newborn calves on his grandmother Monica’s farm in Causeway, Co Kerry. \ Cormac Flynn
Owen Reilly helping to bed down sheep and lambs on his grandad’s farm in Co Galway. \ Cathal Reilly
To send in your photos, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos
Ruairí Craig out feeding his pet lamb on his grandad’s farm in Clonard, Co Meath. \ David Craig
Paul Murray moving a two-hour-old calf in Co Waterford. \ Caroline Murray
Seven-year-old Cara Anne and six-year-old Senan Cannon with a newborn Charolais calf on their farm in Naul, Co Dublin. \ John Cannon
A lamb watching the recent Ireland v Wales game in Co Sligo. \ Maya Donaghy
Eileen and Michael O’Brien feeding the calves with their grandchildren, Paudie and Annie O’Meara. \ Norma O’Brien
Six-year-old Diarmuid Flynn helping with the evening feeding of the newborn calves on his grandmother Monica’s farm in Causeway, Co Kerry. \ Cormac Flynn
Owen Reilly helping to bed down sheep and lambs on his grandad’s farm in Co Galway. \ Cathal Reilly
To send in your photos, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos
SHARING OPTIONS: