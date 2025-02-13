Ireland, through the Department of Agriculture, has officially assumed the chair of the GRA for agricultural greenhouse gases, for a period of eighteen months from 1 January 2025. / Donal O'Leary

A major national conference on climate change in agriculture is to be held this June.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with special responsibility for research and development Noel Grealish announced the Global Research Alliance (GRA) conference.

Ireland, through the Department of Agriculture, has officially assumed the chair of the GRA for agricultural greenhouse gases, for a period of 18 months from 1 January 2025.

This is the first time that Ireland has chaired the GRA since joining in 2009.

Speaking on Ireland’s new leadership role, Minister Heydon said agriculture can be a solution when it comes to climate change.

“Ireland’s food sector is a leader internationally in sustainable food systems,” he said.

“As chair of the GRA, we will continue this international leadership role in driving research and developing innovative technologies and practices that farmers can use to reduce emissions while at the same time, supporting resilient and secure food systems”.

Conference

The GRA has 68 member countries committed to research collaboration in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring food security.

The ministers also announced their intention to host a major national conference focusing on agriculture’s role in mitigating climate change.

The conference is planned to take place in Dublin Castle on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Minister of State Grealish said that this important international research alliance on an area that is a very high priority for the Department.

“Given the extent and breadth of the research investment being made by my Department in this area, it is important we bring the latest findings to our key stakeholders in order to continue our extensive efforts in reducing agriculture’s contribution to Ireland’s GHG emissions.”

Collaboration

Special representative of the GRA, Dr Harry Clark added that international collaboration is essential in addressing agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

“Recently, a global effort involving over 60 researchers in the feed and nutrition network of the GRA published ground-breaking technical guidelines on feed additives for methane mitigation.

“This demonstrates the value of the GRA, and Ireland’s expertise and commitment to science in this area will be instrumental in helping the GRA to build on outputs such as this.”

