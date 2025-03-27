Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has instructed a landowner in Leitrim to remove an in-stream river crossing.

The IFI became aware of bridge at Duff River, which was made of three metal culverts, which were blocking the passage of fish.

The Government agency said that the obstructions “could contribute to flooding/pollution”.

Before. / Inland Fisheries Ireland

After the structure was removed, the IFI said that the riverbed for fish spawning and the nursery habitat had remained intact.

After. / Inland Fisheries Ireland

A spokesperson for the IFI said that works can only take place to rivers during the appropriate window - between July and September - and with the guidance and permission of the agency.

“During the closed season, from October to June, no works should take place in a river,” the spokesperson said.

“Landowners need to seek all necessary/relevant information from their advisers and from [the] IFI before carrying out any works near, or on, a watercourse adjacent to their land.”

