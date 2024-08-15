Macra has launched a new mental health drive under the ‘Make the Moove’ initiative.

The ‘ewe okay?’ campaign will run over the next four weeks, which will offer a pack to be sent out to people with two coasters and teabags.

Set up by north Tipperary Macra in 2018, ‘Make the Moove’ aims to help combat and raise awareness around suicide in the farming community.

Speaking about the launch of the new campaign, Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “This campaign is to encourage people to take a 10-minute break from their busy lives to sit down and have a chat over a cup of tea with someone.

“Asking for help or confiding in someone about your mental health can always be the hardest part, but we at Make the Moove are here to help, so if you need any support feel free to reach out to us.”

Awareness

The Make the Moove initiative also offers subsided counselling, awareness talks, training and more recently a crisis response team (CRT).

Macra says since the campaign’s inception six years ago, Make the Moove has grown from strength to strength.

Farmers who are looking to take part in ‘ewe okay?’ can claim their pack by going to any of the ‘Make the Moove’ social media accounts on the Make the Moove website.