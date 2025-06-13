Minister Heydon was in Korea and Japan this week.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon concludes the agri-food trade mission to the Republic of Korea and Japan, which he led in collaboration with Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland.

Over the course of the six-day mission, the Minister held a series of engagements with trade groups and commercial representatives, which were focused on strengthening and expanding the trading relationship Ireland has with both the Republic of Korea and Japan.

“While there in Japan, I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with Minister Koizumi, my counterpart in the ministry of agriculture, food and fisheries, as well as Minister Niki in the ministry of health, labour and welfare.

"This was an excellent opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, including opportunities for trade and broader co-operation between our two countries,” the Minister said.

In Osaka, Minister Heydon welcomed European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen to the Ireland pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka Kansai.

On Saturday, he will attend the International Expo 2025 in Osaka for Ireland’s national day. The Ireland pavilion, which was built from west Cork timber provided by Coillte, is unique, as it provides live music and dancing each day for the duration of expo.

Trading links

“This trade mission has demonstrated the strong trading links Ireland has with the Republic of Korea and Japan.

"The Irish agri-food sector is thriving in this region and I am confident that it will continue to grow in the years ahead.

"The trade mission also presented a great opportunity to discuss broader co-operation and the opportunity for collaboration in investment, innovation and sustainable food systems in Korea and Japan.

"It was encouraging to see firsthand the strong impact Irish agri-food exporters are making in the Korean and Japanese markets,” he said.

Negishi chain

The Minister met with people from Negishi, a popular restaurant chain in Tokyo that specialises in beef tongue.

ABP supplies the restaurant chain with beef tongue and they also noted that Irish Hereford and Angus beef is particularly popular with consumers as well, he said.

“What has become very evident from this trade mission is that Irish grass-fed dairy and beef farming produce is of significant interest to the Japanese public, who are particularly keen on sustainably produced products.

“The Irish agri-food sector is ideally placed to increase the value of exports in this region,” he said.

Read more

Irish beef tongue proves to be popular in Japan

Bord Bia targets growth for beef and dairy in Japan