Over 600 bales of hay and straw were burned at Rathasker Stud on Friday night. \ Barry Cronin.

Farmers, horse breeders, public representatives and local residents packed the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge for a Kildare IFA executive with a difference on Monday night.

The meeting followed the recent spate of arson attacks around the Naas area that culminated in the destruction of the yard of Rathasker Stud 10 days ago. Gardaí had a significant representation at the meeting, led by Inspector Jason Crotty and crime prevention officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh

Maurice Burns of Rathasker Stud gave a detailed account of the events of Friday 7 February. Over 600 bales of hay and straw were burned, with three sheds ruined. It took 10 hours for the fire service to remove the bales and quell the fire. The bales are still smouldering in a nearby field, he said.

While no animals were injured, 18 pregnant mares were subject to the trauma of the fire. Burns later told the Irish Farmers Journal: “We won’t know the full extent of the fire’s damage until the last mare has foaled in late May.”

A representative of the National Stud, one of dozens of people present from the equestrian community, said that animals had perished in a fire there some years ago.

“These are not victimless crimes,” he said. The fear was expressed from the floor that the arsonists involved won’t stop, with serious risks for public safety. The belief among the meeting’s attendance was that the fires are being started by minors.

10 separate events

The meeting heard that 10 separate arson incidents have occurred within a mile of Rathasker Stud, just south of Naas, in little over a year.

Two of those incidents involved minor fires in the grounds of Killashee House Hotel. Its manager, Ger Alley, said minors have been caught on CCTV engaging in anti-social behaviour.

“Minors were caught on CCTV, but couldn't be charged,” he said. “These people need to be taken out of circulation for everyone's safety.”

Graham Kavanagh said gardaí had "a live and very active investigation" into the arson attacks.

Heydon reaction

“The deliberate targeting of studs and farms around Naas, Co Kildare in a spate of arson attacks is unacceptable,” Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon told the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday.

"Not only has significant damage been caused to property and feedstocks but the welfare of animals and those who work with them has been endangered. I have spoken to representatives of those directly affected by these incidents and I’ve raised their concerns directly with senior local gardaí," he added.

Use 999

“Report everything, we don’t investigate crimes that didn’t happen," said Graham Kavanagh. He advised people to use the 999 phone number to report any wrongdoing, as this will see an incident report immediately created, with the ability to deploy the nearest available Garda unit.

“If you ring your local Garda station, your call may not be answered, as we only have two hands each,” Kavanagh continued. Kavanagh also recommended keeping gates locked, and using CCTV cameras to monitor farmyards.

Other issues raised from the floor included drones and the new rural road speed limits. Regarding drones, Graham Kavanagh said that it is perfectly legal for people to fly drones over agricultural land “you don’t own the airspace”, but not over farmyards or houses. He advised photographing a drone suspected to be in breach of regulations, and reporting it.

Drone operators should be within line of sight of the drone during operation. Kavanagh played down the use of drones for surveillance, saying Google maps can be just as effective. In relation to speed limits, in response to a claim that the new rules would disadvantage rural dwellers, it was pointed out that the role of gardaí is not to make the laws, but to enforce them.

Kavanagh did appeal to tractor drivers to only use their phones through hands-free equipment.

People were advised to randomise their movements where outfarms are concerned, and to know the nearest Eircode or have another suitable geographical identifier for land away from their residence. Barry Carey, the IFA’s crime prevention executive, promoted the use of property marking as a theft deterrent.