Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has asked people in his country not to kill sheep this year as part of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.
Due to years of drought, Morocco’s sheep herd has shrunk significantly, causing the cost of sheepmeat at consumer level to rise sharply.
The leader of Morocco cited the cost of buying and slaughtering a sheep for Eid al-Adha as unattainable for some Moroccans.
