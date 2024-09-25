Anna Marie McHugh said that the Ploughing costs €6m to run over the three days.

A fellow colleague here at the Irish Farmers Journal tried to get Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association to spill the beans last week on where the National Ploughing Championships will be held next year.

With its term in Ratheniska now up, a new location for the three-day event has to be decided on.

While Tullamore is what everybody and their mother is saying, McHugh wasn’t giving anything away and said that there are three counties in the mix for the coming year.

She said that there’s a lot of landowners to talk to yet to decide on a Ploughing venue and that a decision will follow in the coming weeks.