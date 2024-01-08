Farmer protests are being held across Germany all of this week. \ Source: Twitter

Farmers in Germany have begun a week-long protest in response to measures by the coalition government to cut green diesel subsidies and tax breaks for agricultural vehicles.

This Monday, protests are being held across the country.

A tractor protest was held on the autobahn, as well as tractors descending on central Berlin and further demonstrations at the Brandenberg Gate.

Hey, @cem_oezdemir, frei nach dem landwirtschaftlichen Motto - "Man erntet was man säht!" ;-)

Video von der #Autobahn (vermutlich A2) Richtung Berlin.#Bauern, #Landwirte oder wie man im ÖRR sagt "#Mistgabelmob" pic.twitter.com/r2B5GfbChX — Andreas Winhart MdL (@AndyWinhart) January 7, 2024

Das sieht sehr gut aus ?? pic.twitter.com/j6Tf5YgtMA — Braga?????? (@nomainstream69) January 8, 2024

Apparently the patience is now completely gone.



Thousands of German farmers are blocking Berlin and more places in Germany to protest against the planned increase in fuel taxes that left-wing bullshit politicians want...#Bauernproteste#Bauernverband#Bauern#Bauernprotesten… pic.twitter.com/bMHw6KmH0w — Richard (@ricwe123) January 8, 2024

Friedliche Demo, aber sehr viel Aggression gegen die Regierung. Und vor allem: weit mehr als #Bauernproteste - ein breites Bündnis verschiedener Mittelständler äußert seinen Unmut. pic.twitter.com/L3zhqqX5kP — Thorsten Alsleben ???????????? (#neustart) (@BerlinReporter) January 8, 2024

The federal government announced in December plans to save €900m in farming subsidies after a court ruling cancelled €60bn in debt the government had anticipated receiving.

A previous tractor protest took place in Berlin on 18 December.

Unterdes in Berlin.

Gigantisch!

Die Straße des 17. Juni zwischen Siegessäule und Brandenburger Tor ist dicht.

Und das bei herrlichstem Sonnenschein!

So kann es weitergehen!#Bauernproteste #B0801 pic.twitter.com/EF1diN88Ay — SIGGI (@SiegmundFrei) January 8, 2024

German Farmers’ Association

Deutscher Bauernverband, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV), is primarily organising the protests.

DBV president Joachim Rukwied has called for all protests to be peaceful.

The German farmers are joined by train and truck drivers protesting this week.

