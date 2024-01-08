Farmers in Germany have begun a week-long protest in response to measures by the coalition government to cut green diesel subsidies and tax breaks for agricultural vehicles.
This Monday, protests are being held across the country.
A tractor protest was held on the autobahn, as well as tractors descending on central Berlin and further demonstrations at the Brandenberg Gate.
Hey, @cem_oezdemir, frei nach dem landwirtschaftlichen Motto - "Man erntet was man säht!" ;-)— Andreas Winhart MdL (@AndyWinhart) January 7, 2024
Video von der #Autobahn (vermutlich A2) Richtung Berlin.#Bauern, #Landwirte oder wie man im ÖRR sagt "#Mistgabelmob" pic.twitter.com/r2B5GfbChX
Das sieht sehr gut aus ?? pic.twitter.com/j6Tf5YgtMA— Braga?????? (@nomainstream69) January 8, 2024
Apparently the patience is now completely gone.— Richard (@ricwe123) January 8, 2024
Thousands of German farmers are blocking Berlin and more places in Germany to protest against the planned increase in fuel taxes that left-wing bullshit politicians want...#Bauernproteste#Bauernverband#Bauern#Bauernprotesten… pic.twitter.com/bMHw6KmH0w
Friedliche Demo, aber sehr viel Aggression gegen die Regierung. Und vor allem: weit mehr als #Bauernproteste - ein breites Bündnis verschiedener Mittelständler äußert seinen Unmut. pic.twitter.com/L3zhqqX5kP— Thorsten Alsleben ???????????? (#neustart) (@BerlinReporter) January 8, 2024
The federal government announced in December plans to save €900m in farming subsidies after a court ruling cancelled €60bn in debt the government had anticipated receiving.
A previous tractor protest took place in Berlin on 18 December.
Plus de 2 000 tracteurs paralysent la ville d'Erfurt en Allemagne. #bauern #B0801 #Bauernproteste pic.twitter.com/mYSY6tyt13— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) January 8, 2024
Unterdes in Berlin.— SIGGI (@SiegmundFrei) January 8, 2024
Gigantisch!
Die Straße des 17. Juni zwischen Siegessäule und Brandenburger Tor ist dicht.
Und das bei herrlichstem Sonnenschein!
So kann es weitergehen!#Bauernproteste #B0801 pic.twitter.com/EF1diN88Ay
German Farmers’ Association
Deutscher Bauernverband, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV), is primarily organising the protests.
DBV president Joachim Rukwied has called for all protests to be peaceful.
The German farmers are joined by train and truck drivers protesting this week.
