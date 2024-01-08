Farmers in Germany have begun a week-long protest in response to measures by the coalition government to cut green diesel subsidies and tax breaks for agricultural vehicles.

This Monday, protests are being held across the country.

A tractor protest was held on the autobahn, as well as tractors descending on central Berlin and further demonstrations at the Brandenberg Gate.

The federal government announced in December plans to save €900m in farming subsidies after a court ruling cancelled €60bn in debt the government had anticipated receiving.

A previous tractor protest took place in Berlin on 18 December.

German Farmers’ Association

Deutscher Bauernverband, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV), is primarily organising the protests.

DBV president Joachim Rukwied has called for all protests to be peaceful.

The German farmers are joined by train and truck drivers protesting this week.

