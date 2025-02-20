Minister Heydon said the BAP allowed farmers who were in the SIM to withdraw and enter the it instead 'to ensure we maximised the availability of fodder and bedding nationally'. \ Donal O' Leary

The Baling Assistance Payment (BAP) is set to hit tillage farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days, the Department of Agriculture has announced.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon confirmed on Thursday 20 February that payments totalling €1.9m under the BAP had commenced issuing to farmers.

The BAP was introduced as a once-off measure in summer 2024, following former Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s controversial decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

McConalogue reintroduced the SIM alongside the BAP, which was added to support tillage farmers to produce straw for bedding and fodder due to particularly poor period of weather.

Minister Heydon said it allowed farmers who were in the SIM to withdraw and enter the BAP “to ensure we maximised the availability of fodder and bedding nationally”.

“Farmers who chose to withdraw or partially withdraw from [the] SIM and enter [the] BAP will start to receive payments in the coming days,” he said.

“I would encourage any farmers who have yet to provide the required supporting documentation to submit the information to my Department to allow final payments to be made,” he added.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their BAP, can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422 or by email on tillage@agriculture.gov.ie