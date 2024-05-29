The deadline for amending your 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application, including the addition of parcels/plots or amendment of an incorrectly claimed area, without penalty is midnight on Friday 31 May 2024.

Amendments must be completed through the agfood.ie portal with maps also submitted online, where required.

Late amendments after 31 May 2024, including the addition of parcels/plots or amended claimed areas, will be accepted online up to and including 10 June 2024, subject to a late amendment penalty.

The payment on the parcel(s) concerned will be reduced by 1% for each working day in this period that the application is late. Applications submitted from 10 June onwards are subject to a 100% penalty.