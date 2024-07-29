Means testing for the Rural Social Scheme should take place every three years instead of annually, a review into the scheme has recommended.

The review also said that farmers in the scheme on reaching the age of 60 should be allowed to remain in the scheme without any further review of means or circumstances until they reach 66.

Under the scheme, farmers can receive a minimum weekly payment of €259.50.

The steering group which compiled the report, noted that rates of payment in the scheme are a budgetary issue.

The group said that the Department of Social Protection should consider undertaking a pilot scheme of 250 places which would be made available to rural dwellers over the age of 50 and in receipt of a social welfare payment and that the scheme should be extended to people engaged in farming or fishing but who are not the holder of the herd number or fishing licence.

Defined connection

Such people should have a “defined” connection to the farming or fishing enterprise, it noted.

It has also recommended that the Department should consider the feasibility of allowing a couple engaged in farming /fishing to both access the scheme.

Those partaking in the scheme should be given three year contracts to take part, it also said.

The feasibility of a grant fund which would be available for work on climate or green initiatives such as biodiversity should also be considered, it recommended.

It advised the Department to engage with other Government departments to progress this recommendation.

Core objectives

In conclusion, the steering group said the scheme should be reviewed every five years to ensure that its core objectives remain relevant - having regard to the rural economy and labour market and implement changes to the scheme as required.

A total of 3,350 people take part in the scheme and it has a budget of €52m for 2024.