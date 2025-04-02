The three-week window allowed farmers to apply for specific items to remedy damage caused by recent storms, such as far fencing. /Donal O' Leary

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture show that just under 2,000 applications were received under the emergency TAMS tranche.

A total of 1,945 applications were submitted during the three-week tranche for the period 8 March to 28 March.

The specific items that were accepted in the emergency-tranche were:

Backup PTO generators.

Sheep, bovine and equine fencing.

Wood / biomass chippers.

Mulchers.

Tranche six applications

A total of 4,931 applications were received in tranche six, which closed for applications on 7 March.

The Department has stated that these applications are currently undergoing initial administrative checks in advance of more detailed technical examination.

The following table outlines the top 10 investments under this particular tranche.

Tranche five is currently undergoing approval, with 1,868 approvals issued as of 31 March, with 3,686 applications currently awaiting approval.

Tranche seven of TAMS 3 opened for applications on Monday 31 March and will remain open for applications until 6 June.