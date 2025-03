Over 2,000 farmers are awaiting payments for 2023 under ACRES.\ Michael McLaughlin

Thousands of farmers are still waiting on payments owed to them under the ACRES scheme.

As of last week, 10,000 farmers were waiting for balancing payments, with over 2,000 waiting on a payment from the 2023 scheme year.

