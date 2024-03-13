DM Auctions sold104.6ac with this house at Launtaggert, Manorhamilton by auction last year.

Land prices recovered in Co Leitrim last year after the dip seen in 2022.

Average price on the mix of farms sold by year end was €6,879/ac, an increase of 23% or a substantial €1,311/ac from the previous year. It was quite a jump.

Readers will notice in the graphic below that the top price paid we used in our calculations was €23,200/ac – and will ask if that skewed the average upwards.

However, this figure was paid on just one 10ac parcel with a derelict house.

Private treaty

Instead, the average got a lift from the relatively high number of holdings of 20ac to 40ac, which sold for a solid €6,000/ac to €8,000/ac. The average sale price of holdings under 40ac was €8,018/ac.

A small number of holdings were 100ac or more, but these were plainer land that made significantly less per acre. The average sale price of holdings over 40ac was just €3,136/ac.

What this means is that good land in Leitrim can now fetch up to €8,000/ac and in some cases a bit more.

Most sales were private treaty, but DM Auctions sold one property at Glencar in lots. One lot of c10ac with a derelict house at Corglass, Glencar made the c€23,200/ac referred to above. A second lot, alongside, was c186ac of rough grazing and it made c€190,000.

The same agent sold a 104.6ac mountain farm with a two-bedroom cottage at Launtaggert, Manorhamilton by auction for €686,000.