Land prices recovered in Co Leitrim last year after the dip seen in 2022.
Average price on the mix of farms sold by year end was €6,879/ac, an increase of 23% or a substantial €1,311/ac from the previous year. It was quite a jump.
Readers will notice in the graphic below that the top price paid we used in our calculations was €23,200/ac – and will ask if that skewed the average upwards.
However, this figure was paid on just one 10ac parcel with a derelict house.
Private treaty
Instead, the average got a lift from the relatively high number of holdings of 20ac to 40ac, which sold for a solid €6,000/ac to €8,000/ac. The average sale price of holdings under 40ac was €8,018/ac.
A small number of holdings were 100ac or more, but these were plainer land that made significantly less per acre. The average sale price of holdings over 40ac was just €3,136/ac.
What this means is that good land in Leitrim can now fetch up to €8,000/ac and in some cases a bit more.
Most sales were private treaty, but DM Auctions sold one property at Glencar in lots. One lot of c10ac with a derelict house at Corglass, Glencar made the c€23,200/ac referred to above. A second lot, alongside, was c186ac of rough grazing and it made c€190,000.
The same agent sold a 104.6ac mountain farm with a two-bedroom cottage at Launtaggert, Manorhamilton by auction for €686,000.
