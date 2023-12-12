Balancing payments under the 2023 eco scheme have commenced, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The commencement of the balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2023 eco scheme to date since 31 October 2023 to over €285m, with 113,724 farmers now in receipt of a payment.

From this Tuesday, over €80m will issue to farmers in the form of a balancing payment.

“The aim of Ireland’s eco scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity.

"The payment rate is €67 per eligible hectare and I fully recognise that eco scheme payments are a vital support for farmers,” the Minister said.

Process

“The eco scheme balancing payments are commencing today at a rate of 30%. Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

“I would urge any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from the Department to return to allow payments to issue,” he said.

Farmers can submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.

It is also important to note that payments may take up to five days to reach farmers' accounts, the Department said.