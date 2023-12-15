Tranche two applications will be reviewed in the coming weeks to ensure they comply with eligibility criteria. \ Philip Doyle

Some 9,200 farmers have applied for tranche two of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES). The scheme has been oversubscribed, with only 4,000 places available

The bulk of tranche two applications have been submitted under the ACRES general stream, with 30% of applicants applying under the ACRES co-operation stream, the Department of Agriculture confirmed.

“Tranche two applications will be reviewed in the coming weeks to ensure they comply with eligibility criteria,” the Department said.

“The Minister [for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue] confirmed that tranche two of the scheme will see in the region of 4,000 approvals issued, bringing the total number of farmers supported under ACRES to the 50,000 maximum as outlined in Ireland’s CAP strategic plan.

“Applications that clear the eligibility criteria will be ranked in line with the ranking and selection criteria outlined in the scheme terms and conditions.

"The Minister confirmed that successful tranche two applicants will be contacted by the Department in the first quarter of 2024," it added.

Payments

A total of €76.5m will be paid to more than 17,000 ACRES general farmers in the coming days.

ACRES advance payments represent 85% of the total scheme year payment, with the balance to be paid in May 2024.

The average ACRES payment issuing this week is almost €4,500 for an individual farmer. This first ACRES pay run includes all ACRES general participants who have cleared payment validations.

As was reported last week, co-operation advance payments have been delayed and will begin to issue in February 2024.

“With the aim of improving both our environmental ambition and increasing our farm income support, I approved over 46,000 applications into ACRES earlier this year,” Minister McConalogue said.

“It has not been without its challenges, but I want to acknowledge the intensive and focused efforts of all involved in the implementation of the scheme - of farmers, of advisers, of the ACRES co-operation project teams and of officials across Government - who have all been working together on the first year of this new scheme.

“This ambition, and willingness to protect farm habitats, is also reflected in the significant number of non-productive investment applications submitted by ACRES co-operation project farmers."

Non-productive investments

The ACRES co-operation project non-productive investment (NPI) application system closed recently and applications were submitted by ACRES advisers on behalf of almost 4,300 farmers.

Just under 44,000 individual NPIs have been included in the annual NPI work plans submitted, the Department confirmed.

ACRES co-operation project teams will now begin the process of screening the individual actions at farm level, to ensure the right action in the right place.