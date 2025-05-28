The minimum stocking rates must be satisfied unless a lower stocking rate is advised on environmental grounds. \ Donal O' Leary

Farmers who do not currently possess a minimum stocking rate of 0.1 livestock units (LU) per eligible forage hectare have less than two weeks to increase numbers to the required level to meet the 28-week retention period. In recent years upwards of 8,000 farmers have forgone payment under the Areas of Natural Constraint due to an insufficient stocking rate.

A minimum stocking rate is now also used for many applicants (livestock farmers) to determine the active farmer check and is also used for the Organic Farming Scheme and Agricultural Practice two in the Eco Scheme.

The 28-week retention period replaces the old system whereby farmers had to maintain stock for a seven month retention period and eliminates any differences between months. The final 28-week consecutive period possible in 2025 for farmers who do not currently have enough stock starts on 18 June meaning farmers must satisfy the stocking rate requirement before this date.

Stocking rate check

It is worth noting that the stocking rate check will typically be based on the previous year, with the potential for the current year to be used for some schemes.

The terms and conditions of the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability use the example that “if an applicant did not satisfy the stocking rate check in 2024, they could select to use 2025 instead but payments may not issue until March 2026”.

The terms and conditions also state with regards the retention period that “applicants must maintain their stocking rate (min 0.10LU/Ha) for a minimum of 28 consecutive weeks in the year selected”.

Furthermore, applicants must also maintain an annual stocking rate calculated over the 12 months of the year selected at a minimum of 0.1LU/ha.

The only exception to this is where a lower stocking rate is advised on environmental grounds. Table 1 sets out the stocking rate check parameters for the different relevant schemes.

Possession of animals

The terms and conditions also outline that applicants must own, possess, hold and maintain the livestock required to maintain the minimum stocking levels set out above.

Where it is established that an applicant does not own the animals used to calculate the minimum stocking density, the applicant will be deemed ineligible for payment.

In cases where a holding has been restricted due to the presence of an animal disease (eg TB), applicants are required to meet the minimum required stocking density within 20 working days of the date of derestriction.

For new entrants, where the allocation of a herd number is delayed beyond the 1 June 2025, the stocking density requirements will be calculated on a pro-rata basis from the date of allocation up to and including 31 December 2025.

Applicants are however required to meet the minimum required stocking density within 20 working days of herd number allocation by the DVO”.

Livestock values

It is also important to note that livestock unit values were revised in 2024 to take account of changes in excretion rates of different categories of livestock. Table 2 details the livestock unit coefficients and also details what proof the Department will need to show such stock were in an applicant’s possession. In some cases applicants may be required to submit documentation such as their flock register to prove such.

The animal identification and movement database for bovines will automatically capture such information.