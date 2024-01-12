The objective of the scheme is to provide direct supports for bottom-up initiatives that enhance the local and regional fabric.\ Philip Doyle

A €5m funding call under the European Union’s Just Transition Fund (EUJFT) for local community organisations and small- to medium-sized enterprises has been launched in the midlands region.

The EUJTF community and enterprise grants scheme, administered by Pobal on behalf of the Department of the Environment and the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly, aims to provide communities in the wider midlands area, formerly dependent on peat production, with the capacity to develop employment opportunities in the green, circular and low-carbon economy.

Funding of up to €300,000 is available for projects that build on the strengths of the local area, have an identified need and create new job opportunities and/or increase the sustainability of existing jobs in the territory. Applications are being accepted until 22 February 2024.

Eligible areas

The programme supports projects in the EUJTF territory, consisting of counties Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Roscommon and the municipal districts of Ballinasloe (Co Galway), Athy, Clane-Maynooth, (Co Kildare) and Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles (Co Tipperary).

Opportunities

Commenting on the launch of the new scheme, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said: “By creating opportunities for employment in the territory, these organisations can help to create an inclusive, attractive, healthy and sustainable place to live, work and visit right across the midlands region.

“This scheme will assist with addressing the longer-term economic transition of the region arising from the end of commercial peat and reinforces our commitment to provide a sustainable and inclusive future for the midlands region.”

This scheme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Eligible projects

The scheme is open to community and voluntary organisations, not-for-profit organisations, social enterprises, micro and small- to medium-sized organisations to apply.

The objective of the scheme is to provide direct supports to bottom-up initiatives that enhance the local and regional fabric in the territory by:

Enhancing the sustainability of small- to medium-sized enterprises, including social enterprises.

Building on the strengths of the local area by meeting an identified need or gap.

Providing the necessary skills for creating sustainable employment in the territory or meeting an existing skills gap in the territory.

Supporting the diversification and adaptation of existing businesses.

The call will support the following types of projects:

Technical and project management supports for energy and resource efficiency, building retrofits and renewable energy.

Circular economy and bioeconomy initiatives.

Projects that support digitalisation and connectivity to open up new employment options in the area.

Supports for new projects, processes and organisational innovation in the low-carbon sector.

Projects that support education, skills training and social inclusion.

Projects that contribute to nature restoration and regeneration.

Heat network feasibility studies (district heating systems and communal heating systems) that utilise renewable energy and/or waste heat energy sources.

Further information on the how to apply for funding and to register for support webinars can be found on the Pobal website – www.pobal.ie.