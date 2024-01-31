Canada – wheat production done
In marketing year 2023/24, wheat production fell by 7% from the previous year to 31.95m tonnes, despite a 6% increase in the area planted.
New Zealand – Fonterra emissions
Dairy co-op Fonterra is to install a NZ$36m (€20.2m) electrode boiler that will reduce its Edendale site emissions by 20% or 47,500t of CO2e - the equivalent of 20,000 cars.
Argentina – general strike against cuts
Argentina’s trade unions staged a one-day strike last week in protest against emergency laws being introduced to cut public expenditure.
UK – pork sales decline
In the year to 24 December, the volume of UK pork sales fell by 2.2%, though expenditure increased by 9.4% during this period (AHDB).
