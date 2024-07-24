Belarus – Cheese exports
USDA’s latest dairy market forecast predicts that Belarus cheese exports will increase by 2% this year to 315,000t.
Australia – Merino ewe research
Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation are funding a four-year research project to investigate a suspected higher mortality rate than other breeds.
USA – imports of Irish beef
The USA imported 2,775t of Irish beef up to 13 July this year, almost three times the 989 tonnes imported in the same period last year.
Brazil – poultry exports suspended
Media in Brazil report that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has suspended poultry meat exports to 44 countries due to an outbreak of Newcastle disease.
SHARING OPTIONS: