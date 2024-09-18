Bolivia – forest fires

Bolivia has declared a state of emergency following the highest number of forest fires up to 11 September at 346,000, the highest since records began in 1998.

Australia – carcase weights

Beef carcase weights in Australia averaged 305kg in the second quarter of 2024, some 98kg or 47% more than in 1970 when data collection began.

USA – wheat planting

Winter wheat plantings in the US have reached 14% of the expected total, which is average for this point in the planting season.

Vietnam – rising coffee prices

Vietnam, the world’s third-largest coffee producer, is benefiting from soaring coffee prices which passed $5,000 (€4,545) per tonne this week, double what they were a year ago.