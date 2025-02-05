Kenya – Brazilian beef access

Brazil has secured access to the Kenyan market for beef exports, which was welcomed by ABIEC, which represents beef exporters.

Brazil – fertiliser price up

It is reported in Brazilian media that fertiliser prices increased by 14.5% in January, reaching $417 (€400) per tonne.

USA – breeding sheep numbers

USDA reports that the number of breeding sheep in the US at 1 January 2025 was 3.68 million head, a marginal increase from 3.67 million head the previous year.

Belgium – milk price to fall

DCA reports that the milk price for February will fall by 77c to €52.75 per 100 litres (52.75c/l) excluding sustainability premiums,