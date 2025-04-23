USA – Milk cow numbers

The average number of milk cows in the US during Q1 2025 was 9.4m head, 36,000 more than the same period last year, though milk output fell by 0.3% (USDA)

Paraguay – Soyabean exports

USDA forecast that Paraguay’s soyabean exports in marketing year 2025/26 will increase to 7.2m tonnes, recovering from a slight downturn the previous year.

China – Imports increase

DCA report that China’s dairy imports increased in March by 22.2% compared with same month last year to the equivalent of 281m kg (272.8m litres) of liquid milk equivalent.

Australia – Beef exports

Australia exported 310,975 tonnes of beef in Q1 2025, up from 275,933 tonnes in the same period in 2024.(MLA)