Germany – severe drought
The German weather service (DWD) reports that there was 96l of rain per square metre to the start of June, 48% less than the 1961-2020 average and third-driest spring on record.
Algeria – wheat imports down
USDA estimate that wheat imports for marketing year 2024/25 will be 8m tonnes, down from the 9.2m tonnes expected due to decline in shipments from Russia and France.
USA – dairy exports fall
The US Dairy Council reports that export sales fell by 5% in April, with strong performance in butter and cheese exports offset by big falls in non-fat dry milk/skim milk powder.
Argentina – beef exports fall
In the first four months of 2025, Argentina’s beef exports were down 25% compared with last year at 195,700 tonnes (APEA).
