President Trump signing orders increasing tariffs on imports into the US. Recriprocal tariffs, particularly by China, were a drag on US exports in April.

Germany – severe drought

The German weather service (DWD) reports that there was 96l of rain per square metre to the start of June, 48% less than the 1961-2020 average and third-driest spring on record.

Algeria – wheat imports down

USDA estimate that wheat imports for marketing year 2024/25 will be 8m tonnes, down from the 9.2m tonnes expected due to decline in shipments from Russia and France.

USA – dairy exports fall

The US Dairy Council reports that export sales fell by 5% in April, with strong performance in butter and cheese exports offset by big falls in non-fat dry milk/skim milk powder.

Argentina – beef exports fall

In the first four months of 2025, Argentina’s beef exports were down 25% compared with last year at 195,700 tonnes (APEA).