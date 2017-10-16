Sign in to your account
Ophelia claims second victim

By on
A man in his early 30s has died after he was seriously injured with a chainsaw while clearing a fallen tree as a result of ex-hurricane Ophelia.
The accident happened around 12.30pm on Monday at Ballybrado, Cahir, Co Tipperary, as ex-hurricane Ophelia passed the country.

According to the Gardaí, the man was in the course of clearing a fallen tree when the accident happened.

His body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.

He is the second person to have passed away as a result of the storm, after a woman in her 50s died after a tree fell on her car in Aglish, west Waterford.

A female passenger in her mid-50s was also injured and was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay indoors

Gardaí are continuing to advise all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out.

They are advising people not to put their lives or the lives of the emergency services at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Anyone who requires the urgent assistance of the emergency services as a result of the storm should dial 999.

