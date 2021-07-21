Some 1,003 farmers have been accepted into the COVID-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme, with a total loan value of €45.2m.

Figures from the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) for the week ending 8 July show that across all sectors, some €377m in loans have been applied for.

Those in the farming, forestry and fishing sectors make up 12% of the total loan value of €377m. The sector accounts for 17% of applications in the scheme and is on par with the wholesale and retail trade. Farmers, foresters and those in fishing account for the third highest percentage of loan value at 12%, second only to accommodation and foodservice activities (14% with €51.7m) and construction (13% with €49.7m).

A breakdown per sector of loan amounts was not available. The scheme is open until 31 December 2021.