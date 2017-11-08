Over €4.5m made at six auctions around the country
€4.56m worth of properties were sold at auction recently.
Some 240 acres at Brittas Bay took in the highest price over the last couple of weeks, with €1.65m offered for the entire plot.
In Limerick, 72 acres in Herbertstown was handled by Tom Spillane and sold for €920,000. The property, which went for €13,000/acre, was said to be of the highest quality and located in the golden vale.
Leinster
To Leinster and 68 acres in Kilbeg, Carlanstown, sold in Co Meath for €730,000, while 80 acres in Clonegal village in south Co Carlow sold for circa €600,000 to €650,000.
An excellent circa 59-acre parcel in Co Wicklow was sold before auction for circa €400,000 to €450,000, and, finally, a circa 12-acre parcel in Ballivor, Co Meath, went for €110,000.
