Over €4.5m made at six auctions around the country

By on
The results come over the course of six auctions from all around the country during the last 10 days or so, writes Anthony Jordan.
The results come over the course of six auctions from all around the country during the last 10 days or so, writes Anthony Jordan.

€4.56m worth of properties were sold at auction recently.

Some 240 acres at Brittas Bay took in the highest price over the last couple of weeks, with €1.65m offered for the entire plot.

In Limerick, 72 acres in Herbertstown was handled by Tom Spillane and sold for €920,000. The property, which went for €13,000/acre, was said to be of the highest quality and located in the golden vale.

Leinster

To Leinster and 68 acres in Kilbeg, Carlanstown, sold in Co Meath for €730,000, while 80 acres in Clonegal village in south Co Carlow sold for circa €600,000 to €650,000.

An excellent circa 59-acre parcel in Co Wicklow was sold before auction for circa €400,000 to €450,000, and, finally, a circa 12-acre parcel in Ballivor, Co Meath, went for €110,000.

Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction

Watch: 95 acres of quality in Cork

