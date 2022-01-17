Many of those criticising me for my stance on the issue of animal transport would have you believe two things.

First, that only their proposals can improve animal welfare standards and second, that it is impossible to have high animal welfare standards and still enable farmers and transporters to move and export their animals. I firmly believe they are wrong and are being deeply unfair and judgemental towards farmers and those involved in the sector.

There are over 100 paragraphs of proposals aimed at addressing current shortcomings in welfare during transport in order to reduce the stress animals experience.

I support about 95% of the recommendations because I believe that across Europe we do need to increase animal welfare standards, and to stamp out any cruel practices that cause suffering to animals. A number of tragic events in recent years underline that standards must be improved.

For example, I have supported the presence of veterinarians on boats for the full duration of all sea journeys, increased requirements for training of drivers and handlers, and greater investment in new technologies to regulate temperature and humidity on trucks.

Furthermore, I also believe we must treat end of career animals better. Crucially, we must ensure that anyone who breaks the law is investigated and then sanctioned appropriately. The entire industry will suffer if a small number of transporters continue to breach the regulations. Despite Ireland having some of the best standards in the EU, breaches in other parts of the union mean that we will all sink or swim together.

These changes will be challenging. Additional EU funds will be necessary to support farmers and transporters alike during the transition. However, I firmly believe that if we do not make some changes, we will put at risk our ability to transport and export live animals in the long term.

All of us - farmers, transporters, member organisations and public representatives - must adapt to the changes that are coming down the tracks.

Our objective must be to ensure the application of the highest possible animal welfare standards while protecting the long-term viability of our live export industry and enable farmers to go about their daily work without unnecessary headaches.

However, two proposals from Green MEPs and others sought to upset the delicate balance achieved during negotiations. They were passed by the slimmest of majorities: 16-15 at committee stage. One would ban the transport of pregnant animals in the last trimester and the other would ban the transport of unweaned calves under 35 days completely, and place a two-hour maximum journey time for unweaned animals older than 35 days.

These proposals would be catastrophic for Irish agriculture and that is why I opposed them before Christmas, and why I am tabling new proposals next week to replace them. Higher standards of welfare during transport can be realised without resorting to actions that will devastate the sector. That said, I cannot stress enough that maintaining the status quo is no longer possible.

My alternative proposals would restrict transport of unweaned animals under 28 days and see greater oversight and protections when transporting pregnant animals in the last trimester. I appreciate that this will place additional demands on farmers.

However, I believe we can find the solutions needed to mitigate the impact, and the alternative as proposed by the Greens would be industry-ending if implemented.

Next week’s vote is an important part of the process in terms of reviewing and revising Regulation 1/2005 - the EU legislation that governs how we transport animals in the EU. It is crucial that we ensure that the Parliament’s position is not too extreme. Otherwise, the Commission will take this as a signal that there is an appetite among MEPs for some of the drastic changes being proposed by Green and Left MEPs.

The vote will be incredibly tight - it will go down to the wire, so every vote will count. The Green and Left MEPs are very united on this issue and it may come down to one or two votes either way. It’s very rare that Ireland’s 13 MEPs can play a kingmaker role but next week is that opportunity. Please reach out to your local Fine Gael, Sinn Féin or Independent MEPs and ask them to support the combined Renew Europe, EPP and S&D amendments.

As I said at the outset and throughout the entire debate on this issue in the Parliament, I firmly believe it is possible to improve animal welfare standards and maintain an industry that has served Irish agriculture well over the last number of decades. Lives and livelihoods are at stake. A balance can be found, and I am confident that my proposals being voted on next week do just that.

Billy Kelleher is a Fianna Fáil MEP sitting with the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament. A full member of the ANIT Committee, Billy has retabled amendments to promote animal welfare and to protect livelihoods in rural communities.