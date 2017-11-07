Sign in to your account
Risk level of bluetongue making landfall in UK remains ‘low’

By on
Last month, a number of cattle imported into Scotland were identified as having bluetongue, however DEFRA has said that the risk level remains low for the disease making landfall through the air.
Last month, a number of cattle imported into Scotland were identified as having bluetongue, however DEFRA has said that the risk level remains low for the disease making landfall through the air.

The risk of a bluetongue virus incursion into the UK population remains low (“rare, but could occur”), the latest report from the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has found.

The low risk level reflects the low levels of infection in northern France.

DEFRA has said that it will continue to monitor the current situation in France and disseminate any further updates from the French Authorities, particularly with regards to the most recent cases.

The situation in France

Since DEFRAs last update in July, France has reported 474 BTV-8 positive cases, the peak of reports was made in October.

While there has been an increase in reports, there has been no expansion of the surveillance zone and no new cases have been reported from near the French northern coast.

Scotland

In October, Scottish authorities identified the disease in 10 imported cattle from France.

The UK’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) picked up the infected animals through the post-import testing regime.

Action is being taken to ensure there is no spread of the disease.

Read more

No immediate bluetongue risk to Ireland

Rise in new bluetongue cases in France

