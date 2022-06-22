Agents are setting out to try to purchase lambs at a lower price, but are having varying levels of success in easing prices.

The trade in marts on Monday and Tuesday was pretty positive considering talk of significant price reductions.

Some marts reported a relatively solid trade, helped in cases by interest from buyers active for ram lambs.

Other mart managers have reported average prices slipping by €2 to €3/head, while a small number of marts and mainly those recording higher prices last week have reported prices falling by €5 to €6/head.

Heavier fleshed lambs weighing from 48kg to 52kg are trading in the main from €167 to €173/head, with select lots continuing to hit €175 or higher.

Lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg are not far off this price range, but there is a wider price range as you drop down in the weight, with lambs selling in hill areas from €155 to €160 and from €160 to €168 on average for lowland lambs, with the best lots reaching €170.

Well-fleshed lowland lambs weighing 43kg to 44kg are trading from €156 to €166, with the kill-out potential of these lambs dictating sale values. Prices are falling back to €148 to €150 for hill-crosses, while fleshed lambs weighing in the region of 40kg to 41kg are trading anywhere from €100 to €114 with the weight.

The greatest differential is in prices paid for store lambs. Lambs weighing from 33kg to 35kg have hit as high as €130, while in some sales horned and crossbred lambs are selling on average from €3.00/kg to €3.30/kg.

The cull ewe trade is holding solid, with no change in prices paid. Heavy ewes weighing upwards of 95kg continue to trade in the main from €185 to €210, with select lots rising to €220 to €230/head and higher in isolated cases.

Ewes weighing in the region of 85kg are capable of trading from €150 to €160 for average-quality fleshed ewes and as high as €170 to €180 for well-conformed ewes with a good kill-out potential.

Lighter fleshed ewes weighing around the 75kg mark are trading from €120 to €135, with lots lacking flesh selling from €100 upwards. Fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes weighing 47kg to 55kg are trading from €1.50/kg to €1.85/kg in the main.