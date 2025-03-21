The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that the CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) Dairy Beef Scheme will open for applications in April 2025.

Farmers who participated in the scheme in 2024 will have their application automatically renewed for the 2025 scheme year, while farmers who did not participate in 2024 will now have an opportunity to join.

In contrast to beef and sheep schemes where only new entrants can join, any farmer who is interested in joining can do so.

Scheme metrics

The scheme offers payment of €20/head up to a maximum of 50 eligible calves born from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025.

There is only one action in the scheme related to breeding. Applicants will be required to have calves born in the scheme year which must be sired by a three-, four- or five-star stock bull or AI sire.

Sires must fulfill three criteria:

Stock bulls must have a genomic evaluation within the scheme year for calves born in that year to be considered for payment. The genomic evaluation must be available no later than 31 December.

A minimum of a three-star rating as per Table 1 on the dairy beef index within and/or across breed.

A minimum of a three-star rating as per Table 1 on the dairy beef sub-index within and/or across breed.