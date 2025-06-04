Pour on application

At last weekend’s Shearfest shearing championships, Shane Jennings of Bimeda Ireland delivered a demonstration on pour-on application in sheep. The demo included a number of valuable tips. Using the correct nozzle is critical to the successful application of products such as Ectofly.

The red or T-bar nozzle is for applying product to the head to treat and control headflies, while the straight nozzle is for ticks and biting lice. The fanspray nozzle must be used to apply product for the prevention of blowfly strike to create a spray, as protection is provided where the product comes in contact with the fleece.

Shane advised farmers to split the recommended application volume into four, with one application up each leg and over the rump and one down each side from the shoulder to rump area. He advised farmers to spray the product in an upward motion rather than down when applying to the leg region as this avoids product being wasted.

The cleanliness of the fleece and length of wool regrowth were also singled out as critical factors. In some short wool breeds, Shane’s advice is to leave upwards of four weeks worth of wool regrowth so that there is sufficient wool present for the product to bind to.

Scheme dates

Farmers participating in the National Sheep Welfare Scheme and participating in the body condition score (BCS) action should note that the first BCS assessment takes place between 15 April and 15 July. The number of ewes which are below optimum condition should be recorded and afforded preferential treatment.

For lowland flocks in the Sheep Improvement Scheme who selected parasite control (faecal egg count), this must be carried out on lambs on two separate occasions between 1 June and 30 September annually.

Samples must be taken in sufficient time to allow for laboratory testing prior to 30 September annually for lowland flocks, and samples must be analysed by a laboratory on the Department of Agriculture’s approved list. For the flystrike control action, sheep must be flocked at least once during the period from 1 June to 30 September.

Intervention to prevent flystrike includes dagging and chemical control options, where applicable. A free schemes booklet will be contained in the Irish Farmers Journal in the coming weeks and will summarise all such scheme requirements.

Sheep 2025

The deadline for booking stands at Sheep 2025, the major sheep event taking place in Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co Galway on Saturday 21 June is approaching fast on Friday 6 June.

The online booking system is streamlined, and for exhibitors can be found here. The cost of a standard trade stand is €400 for indoor (3m x 3m) and outdoor (6m x 3m) exhibit space.

Sheep breed societies or breeders wishing to book display stands or championship entries can also find the relevant booking link on this portal.

The deadline for young farmers to apply to Irish Country Meat’s Flocks of the Future competition, offering four young farmers the chance to win five hoggets and a five-star ram worth €2,500 each, is also approaching fast on 12 June.