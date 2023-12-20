SIS year two start date

Participants in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) should note that year two of the scheme starts on 1 January 2024 and runs to 31 December 2024. This is in contrast to year one, which ran from 1 February to 31 December 2023. This is due to the transition from the Sheep Welfare Scheme, which finished on 31 January 2023. The date change is most significant for flocks which selected the scanning action and which normally scan in January. The Department of Agriculture wrote to all affected participants in February 2023, affording them the opportunity to deselect scanning and select a different action for year one of the scheme. Flocks which were affected will revert to the scanning action in 2024. It is also important for flocks which selected the genotyped ram action in year one, but failed to complete it, to ensure that they have made contact with the SIS section to request a change of year. Where contact has not been made, then you need to act fast, as the Department must be notified before the end of 2023. The request must be in writing and can be emailed to sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie or sent in hardcopy form to Sheep Improvement Scheme, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Government Buildings, Old Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, R32 RPA6. Remember, if you did not complete the genotyped ram action as planned, then you must have completed your original category B option in 2023, or an alternative option approved by the Department.

Annual sheep census

The annual sheep and goat census letters and application forms have been circulated to flock owners. The date of the census is 31 December 2023 and its completion is vital, as it could impact on eligibility for certain schemes. Flock owners are advised to complete the census application online. Note that early submission of data before the census date is not possible. The agfood.ie animal identification and movements online portal offers a number of additional advantages of being able to view previous census submissions, peace of mind that the census application is confirmed immediately and a reduced cost relative to posting. There is also the facility to order dispatch documents and view movements. The census can also be submitted through the Department’s new AIM Services mobile app. The deadline for submission of hardcopy returns is 31 January 2024, while the deadline for online and app census returns is 14 February 2024.

Rumen fluke

The presence of rumen fluke eggs in faecal samples of animals that are thriving and performing well does not indicate that treatment is required. Where clinical signs such as rapid weight loss or diarrhoea are seen, or if there is a history of previous disease on the farm, then it is advised to consult your vet in establishing if treatment is required.

Christmas wishes: I would like to take this opportunity to thank readers for their interaction throughout 2023 and to wish you and your family a happy, peaceful and safe Christmas. It has been a challenging year on many levels and hopefully Christmas and the new year will bring a well-earned break and the prospect of improved performance in 2024.