Weather management: There is little point in losing the run of ourselves with regard to the fine spell of weather, but there are a number of practices that should be borne in mind to prevent any issues.

Water intake – lactating ewes have a continual demand for a constant water intake. Consumption levels at this stage of the year are often reduced by a lower grass dry matter and lower temperatures. It is important now, given current temperatures, that sheep have access to clean, fresh water, with access to clean water also vital for lambs on ad-lib meal feeding.

Working dogs – dehydration can quickly occur when dogs are worked for long periods in peak daytime temperatures, with their ability to regulate temperature curtailed. It is important to carry a supply of water to prevent dehydration and to allow regular rest breaks. The terrain on which dogs are working on will also have an influence, as foot pads can be burnt when travelling across roads, pavements, etc, while another vital consideration is not to leave dogs inside vehicles.

Transporting animals – heat levels inside trailers can rise quickly where animals are transported during peak daytime temperatures. There should be no real issue where animals are stocked at the correct density. The greatest risk is where sheep are stocked tightly and an animal lies down during transport, or where lambs and unshorn ewes are transported in tight confines leading to poor air circulation.

Shearing – it is good practice so fast sheep before shearing to take the pressure off man and beast. Sheep should be also afforded time to rest if flocked for a period in advance of shearing to allow their temperature regulate before being shorn. Freshly-shorn sheep should also have access to shelter from direct sunlight post-shearing.

Eid al-Adha: There have been many queries in the last week regarding when the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha is taking place, with some farmers hoping to market sheep around this date. The festival takes place this year from Friday 6 June to Tuesday 10 June. It is worth noting that in recent years the festival has underpinned the highest weekly kill, which has supported prices rather than resulting in any price increase. As such, it is wise to continue to draft lambs regularly and keep lambs fit for slaughter moving, rather than letting lambs feed in to excessive carcase weights. A high percentage of overweight carcases in the system also creates marketing challenges.

Marketing hoggets: A number of agents have highlighted the importance of checking hoggets before sending for slaughter in terms of sheep having set teeth or proving in-lamb. It is prohibited under animal health and welfare guidelines to present pregnant females for slaughter that are 90% or more through their expected gestation. Where animals are deemed unfit for transport then they are also deemed unsuitable for slaughter. If sheep have teeth set then it is important to confirm payment terms before presenting them. Some plants are also capping prices for hoggets weighing in excess of 25kg carcase weight and it is worth confirming payment terms if this is the case. The live trade is a good option currently for any ewe hoggets with breeding potential.