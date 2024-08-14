This pen of 12 ewe lambs weighing 47.5kg sold for €183/head (€3.85/kg).

The annual show and sale in Loughrea Mart brought with it quality sheep, with prices to match, resulting in an extremely strong clearance rate of 98%, with only two lots going unsold.

Factory agents, wholesalers and butchers battled to secure numbers of fat lambs, which were in tight supply, while farmer buyers were active for ewe lambs suitable for breeding.

It was noted that numbers of heavy lambs and store lambs were low, with the majority of lambs falling into factory weight category.

Sample prices

Sample prices of stores included one pen weighing 38.7kg selling for €134/head (€3.46/kg), with another pen 41kg selling for €146/head (€3.56/kg).

Sample prices for factory lambs included a pen weighing 46kg selling for €162/head (€3.31/kg), with a pen of ewe lambs weighing 47.5kg selling for €183 (€3.85/kg). The top pen of butcher lambs sold at €170 for 54.3kg (€3.13/kg).

The cull ewe trade exceeded all expectations, with several lots breaching the €200/head mark, with a top price of €334 for a pen weighing 121kg (€2.76/kg).

Other prices included a pen at 76kg for €190 (€2.50/kg), with another at 93kg for €255 (€2.74/kg). Breeding hoggets sold up to €310, with breeding ewes selling up to €242.

In pictures

This pen of 13 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €151/head (€3.28/kg).

This pen of 16 lambs weighing 48.7kg sold for €167/head (€3.43/kg).

This pen of 14 lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €140/head (€3.22/kg).

This pen of 20 lambs weighing 49.2kg sold for €160/head (€3.25/kg).