Sheep throughput in factories fell again this week, as factories scramble to source lambs to meet orders.

After throughput fell by 5,000 head last week, this week numbers are down by a further 5,000 head, despite attempts by agents to attract more sheep onto the market.

Some 44,465 sheep passed through factories this week, equating to a drop of 13,723 head compared to the same week in 2023, with the cumulative kill for the year now down by 221,698 head. Prices of €7.60-€7.70/kg are more commonplace this week, though those with poor bargaining power are seeing prices of €7.50/kg being paid.

Producer groups or those with significant numbers are securing prices of €7.80-€7.90/kg, with select lambs making €8/kg, though this is rare.

Prices are running at €1-1.20/kg above what was paid this time last year.