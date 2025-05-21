Hoggets are a sluggish trade in marts, with agents more coy in their purchasing and trying to pull prices back.

Hoggets remain in the firing line, with prices for slaughter-fit sheep reducing by upwards of €7 to €10/head over the last week.

Slaughter-fit hoggets weighing in the region of 50kg to 53kg sold anywhere from €150 for plainer-quality types with poor slaughter performance potential to the mid- to high-€160s in recent days, with some lots of excellent-quality and heavier types reaching €170 and higher.

Mangers report that agents are much coyer in their purchasing, given the rate at which factory cuts are being inflicted, with the trade coming under renewed pressure as the week progresses.

The only bright aspect of the hogget trade is keen demand for hoggets with breeding potential, with prices ranging from €200 to €230 on average and rising to €250-plus for well-grown top-quality lots.

The lamb trade is sluggish, with no real life in the market. Good-quality fleshed lambs weighing 48kg to 50kg-plus are trading in the main from €183 to €190, with select lots of heavier and excellent-quality lambs attracting butcher buyer attention topping €190/head.

At the other end of the spectrum, crossbred or lambs lacking flesh are selling below €180/head, with a differential based on quality of upwards of €10 to €15/head evident.

Lambs weighing around the 45kg to 46kg mark are trading anywhere from the low- €160s for poorer-quality types to a high of €175 to €180 for young fleshed lambs capable of killing well.

Lighter lots weighing 42kg to 43kg range from €150 to the mid-€160s, with flesh cover again critical in prices paid.

Demand for cull ewes is largely steady, with the exception of a few marts pointing to a quieter trade.

A high percentage of fleshed lowland ewes continue to trade from €2.55/kg to €2.80/kg-plus, with marts with a more challenging trade ranging from €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg.

Lowland ewes with a lower cover of flesh are selling from under the €2/kg mark to €2.20/kg, while fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are selling from €1.50/kg to €1.90/kg for lighter types to upwards of €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg for heavier carcase ewes.