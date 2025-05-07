This fourth-crop Texel ewe and two strong Suffolk-cross lambs at foot sold for €375 in Tuam Mart on Tuesday evening. See Camera at the Mart for more.

There has been no real change in the sheep trade over the last week, with all classes remaining steady.

Lamb entries in sales are building slowly, but remain relatively low compared with cull ewes in particular.

Lambs weighing 48kg to 50kg are averaging in the region of €193 to €200 per head, with a selection of excellent-quality types and heavier lots that are attracting butcher buyer attention rising to €205 to €210 on occasion.

Lighter lots weighing 44kg to 46kg range in the main from €180 to €190, with lambs weighing 47kg to 48kg ranging from €185 to €195 per head, again depending on their condition.

Hogget entries remain steady at a low level, with heavier hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg and destined for slaughter selling from €192 to €203 on average.

Prices are more variable for lighter lots, with tail-end supplies appearing.

Hoggets weighing 46kg to 47kg range anywhere from the mid-€160 to high-€170s.

There is keen demand for ewe hoggets with breeding potential, with a high percentage selling from €205 to €225 and select lots of top-quality sheep rising to as high as €230 to €250 per head.

Cull ewes

Cull ewes continue to generate high levels of competition among buyers.

Good-quality fleshed ewes are selling from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, with select lots of ewes capable of delivering high-quality, well-conformed carcases rising to €3/kg.

Plainer-quality lots are selling back to €2.30/kg, with some quality hill ewes now reaching similar levels to lowland ewes, while poorer-quality lots are selling back to €1.50/kg.

Demand for ewes with lambs at foot is firm. There is a wide range in prices based on quality, with quality ewes and aged lambs selling anywhere from €360 to €440 for twin lamb lots and back to €270 to €320 for aged ewes or plain-quality lambs.

Likewise, single lamb lots are trading anywhere from €190 to €250 for hill or crossbred types and rising to €300 and over for good-quality ewes with crossbred lambs at foot.