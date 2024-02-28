Price reports from marts held this week have been vibrant overall, but there has been some variability reported in sales.

Many marts reported a steadier tone to the trade and while agents did not let any sheep home unsold, some took a more coy approach, leaving prices largely steady, but at a high price point.

Heavier fleshed hoggets weighing in excess of 50kg sold in the main from €178 to €186, with excellent-quality lots rising to €190/head.

In other sales recording upward movement, this price range was in the region of €182 to €190/head with a few lots breaching the €190 mark.

Some producers had thought that prices would hit the €200 mark this week, but top prices reported on occasion seem to be in the region of €195 to €197/head.

This has been paid in cases where factory agents, wholesale and butcher buyers have all locked horns.

Lighter hoggets

Prices paid for lighter hoggets are highly dependent on quality, flesh cover and potential slaughter performance.

Lots weighing 47kg to 49kg have ranged from the low-€160s to mid-€170s for top-quality lots, while fleshed hoggets weighing 43kg to 45kg range from less than €150 for crossbred or hill types to €160 to €165 for quality, fleshed lowland lambs.

There has been significant upward movement in factory quotes over the last two days and this could well translate into further movement.

The cull ewe trade has also firmed, with heavy ewes now freely selling from €150 to €180 and rising on occasion to €200 and higher for quality lots weighing upwards of 95kg to 100kg.

The number of ewes with lambs at foot appearing in sales is small overall, but gradually increasing.

Young ewes with quality lambs aged four to six weeks of age have sold from €300 to €350 in places, with aged ewes with younger twin lambs selling from €220 to €300.

Single-lamb lots range on average from €150 to €220, with prices topping €250 for first- and second-crop ewes or large-framed ewes which will offer a high cull value when traded again.