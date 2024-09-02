Opening quotes for quality assured (QA) sheep are in the region of €7.20/kg.

The sheep trade is starting the week in a similar fashion with base quotes unchanged.

However, a significant differential is reported as remaining between plants - with opening quotes for quality assured (QA) sheep in the region of €7.20/kg but rising as high as €7.40/kg.

The two Irish Country Meats plants are quoting a base of €7/kg plus the plants' 20c/kg QA payment, while Ballon Meats is offering an all-in price of €7.20/kg.

Kepak Athleague is reported as averaging in the region of €7.15/kg plus its 15c/kg QA payment while, at the top end of the market, reports indicate Kildare Chilling is active at a base of €7.30/kg plus a 10c/kg payment.

A significant number of lambs are trading in the region of €7.30/kg to €7.35/kg with groups in similar territory for R grading lambs.

U grades traded through producer groups range from €7.40/kg to €7.45/kg with prices at the top end of the market hitting €7.50/kg - although plants are reluctant to go above €7.40/kg.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade is also unchanged. The majority of factories are quoting a price of €4/kg for fleshed ewes. A number of plants continue to differentiate on carcase weight with Kildare Chilling being the main plant to do so. Reports indicate it is paying in the region of €3.40/kg for light ewes less than 35kg and €4/kg for ewes upwards of 35kg carcase weight.

Sellers with large-framed ewes need to be mindful to the upper weight limit on which payment is based with carcase weight limits ranging from 43kg to 46kg in the main with some sellers with strong selling power negotiating terms up to 50kg carcase rate.

In contrast, producers with ewes lacking significant flesh cover and at risk of killing at light weights and a fat score of one face deductions of upwards of 70c/kg to €1/kg.