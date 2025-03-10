The factory sheep trade remains subdued, with factories trying to reduce hogget prices by a further 10c/kg.

This leaves the majority of plants offering prices for quality assured (QA) hoggets in the region of €8.80/kg to €8.90/kg.

Groups and regular sellers are trading at the higher end of this range, with select deals, including prices for U grading lambs, rising to €9/kg by merit of conformation or producer bonuses.

All plants have now moved to 23kg carcase weight, with isolated deals at 23.5kg carcase weight. Reports have become more scarce, with agents digging in on weight limits in negotiations.

The pressure on weights is reflected in a tougher trade for heavier hoggets in mart sales. Reports from sales held on Monday are variable, with the majority of plants reporting a more positive trade and a couple which avoided the full extent of prices pressure last week reporting downward pressure on the trade.

Hoggets weighing 50kg to 52kg are selling in the main from €196 to €202, with lots lacking significant flesh cover selling back to €190 per head.

Heavier hoggets are trading to €205 to €207, with choice lots of top-quality lots selling to €210 and quality ewe lambs a few euro above factory returns.

Cull ewes

The hogget trade is in contrast to the cull ewe trade, which has moved upwards by 5c/kg to 10c/kg.

While the majority of plants continue to quote €5/kg, agents are willing to pay higher to secure sales given the strength of competition in the market.

Regular sellers and those handling significant numbers are negotiating €5.15/kg to €5.30/kg, with plants such as Ballon Meats, which specialises in the trade for top-quality ewes, paying upwards of €5.50/kg.

The live trade has also firmed, with prices rising by 5c/kg to 10c/kg. Top-quality ewes continue to trade from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, with select batches of highly conformed ewes selling to €3/kg.

Such ewes with weight on their side are a better prospect marketed live, with factories imposing weight limits ranging from 43kg carcase weight to 46kg carcase weight.

At a price of €5/kg, this leaves prices ranging from €215 to €230, with heavy ewes surpassing this.