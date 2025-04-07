Recent upward momentum in the sheep trade continues, with the two Irish Country Meats (ICM) plants in Camolin and Navan increasing their base quotes for hoggets and lambs by 10c/kg on Monday.

This leaves hoggets on a base of €9/kg plus the plants' 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment and lambs on a base of €9.50/kg plus 20c/kg QA.

Other plants are reported as working from a base of €8.90/kg to €9/kg for hoggets and €9.60/kg plus a QA payment of 10c/kg to 15c/kg for lambs.

Kildare Chilling is offering a base of €9.60/kg plus 10c/kg QA payment, but to a 0.5kg lower carcase weight payment of 20.5kg.

The movement sees the majority of groups operating on a price of €9.20/kg to €9.25/kg for hoggets, while prices at the top end of the market are rising upwards of €9.30/kg to €9.35/kg.

Tight supplies

Supplies in the market are tight and this is also inserting more life into the live trade. Carcase weight limits remain at 23kg, with regular sellers and specialist finishers securing an extra 0.5kg, but facing stout resistance thereafter.

QA lambs are trading in the region of €9.80/kg to €9.85/kg for groups, with top prices not far of the €10/kg mark. Carcase weight limits range from 20.5kg to 21kg and this is something sellers should clarify if unsure on before moving sheep.

Vibrant cull ewe trade

The cull ewe trade remains vibrant, with demand continuing to outstrip supplies. All factories are now operating at a price of upwards of €5.50/kg for good-quality ewes.

Plants and abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are paying up to €6/kg, with some deals to supply ewes to a tight specification exceeding this price.

The mart remains an excellent outlet for producers struggling to negotiate the higher prices on offer, with a high percentage of fleshed lowland ewes selling from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg and the best-quality lots topping €3/kg.