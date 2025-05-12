Factory agents are working hard to enact last week’s cut to hogget prices.

Base quotes are in the region of €8.30/kg to €8.35/kg, leaving opening prices for quality assured (QA) sheep in the region of €8.50/kg.

Groups and regular sellers are being paid 10c/kg higher.

There are reports of higher prices being paid to specialist finishers, but such prices are becoming harder to secure.

Agents are also, in cases, digging their heels in on carcase weight payment limits at 23kg, with fewer reports of 23.5kg carcase weight, or higher, being sanctioned.

The trade for lambs is unchanged, with base quotes in the region of €9/kg to €9.10/kg and opening prices for QA lambs starting in the region of €9.20/kg.

Variation

There is some variation in top prices being paid. Some groups and regular sellers are securing returns of €9.30/kg, while, at the top end of the market, prices of €9.40/kg to €9.50/kg have been paid to producers handling large numbers and with long-standing supply arrangements with plants.

Carcase weight limits range from 20.5kg to 21kg, with a high percentage of lambs traded at the upper weight allowance. There are no reports of higher weight limits being granted, despite some producers pushing for 21.5kg carcase weight.

Mart trade

The mart trade over the weekend and on Monday has been sluggish for hoggets.

Average prices for hoggets weighing 50kg to 51kg are in the region of €178 to €185/head, with some heavier hoggets weighing upwards of 60kg rising to the low €190s.

Demand for cull ewes is to such a strong extent that there is interest from buyers in very heavy hoggets.

Ewe hoggets with breeding potential are securing a premium on price, ranging anywhere from €200 to €230 and higher for excellent-quality lots.

Prices for lambs are unchanged on the week. Heavier lambs weighing 49kg to 50kg and upwards are trading from €190 to €200, with few lots topping this mark.

Lambs weighing from 47kg to 48kg range from €186 to €194, depending on condition and potential kill-out, while lighter lots weighing 45kg to 46kg are selling in a wider price range from €177 to €190, with potential kill-out again having a massive influence on prices paid.

Cull ewes

The cull ewe trade is strong, with live prices in marts continuing to range from €2.70/kg to €3/kg for good-quality ewes.

Factory prices also remain firm, with the majority of plants opening negotiations at a price of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg and willing to pay €5.70/kg for significant numbers.

Plants and abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are quoting €5.80/kg for ewes delivered to their specification, while top prices are reported at €5.90/kg to €6/kg-plus.