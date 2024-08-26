The sheep trade is starting the week in a steady manner, with no change in prices reported in recent days.

Opening prices for quality assured (QA) lambs continue to range from €7.20/kg to €7.40/kg.

There are small numbers of QA lambs trading at the lower end of the price range, but, in general, a high percentage of R grading lambs are trading from €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg.

Many groups are averaging in the mid-€7.30s for R grades and 10c/kg to 12c/kg higher for U grades.

Prices at the higher end of the market are in the region of €7.50/kg, with infrequent deals above this price point.

Numbers coming on stream appear to have steadied following higher throughput last week. As a result, agents have been active over the weekend and on Monday in sourcing lambs in direct farm sales and marts.

Heavier lambs

Many mart managers report a significant increase in the number of heavier lambs presented with a lower cover of flesh.

Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler reported on a “good solid trade all round” in the mart on Monday.

He said that butcher-type lambs weighing from 49kg to 53kg sold in the main from €160 to €170, with a couple of lots rising for €176 to €180/head.

Factory-type lambs weighing 44kg to 45kg sold from €145 to €150, with top-quality lambs weighing 46kg to 48kg selling to the high-€150s.

Farmer buyers were very keen for store lambs, with the general run of lowland lambs selling from €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg and to upwards of €3.30/kg for top-quality lots.

Ennis Mart

The report from Ennis Mart’s sale on Monday was a steady trade to last week, despite some lambs being noticeably shorter on flesh cover.

Good-quality lambs commanded a premium on price, with a selection of top-quality and ewe lambs weighing from 50kg to 53kg selling upwards of €160/head, with a handful of lots weighing as high as 59kg selling from €180 to €198.

The influence of flesh cover on prices was quickly evident in two lots weighing 46.5kg selling for €148 and €160 respectively.

Store lambs were also a sharp trade, with lowland types topping €3/kg in the main and trading from €3/kg to €3.20/kg and as high as €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg for lots including ewe lambs with breeding potential.