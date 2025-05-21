Hoggets have been hit with another 50c/kg cut over the last week, with base quotes for Thursday falling to €7.50/kg at the bottom end of the market.

Hoggets continue to make up over 50% of the kill. Last week’s throughput was recorded at 19,460 from throughput of just 33,279 head.

This is 3,555 head lower than the corresponding week in 2024, with weekly throughput 7,451 head lower.

A number of finishers state that the latest cuts have left such hoggets dying in debt.

There is variance in prices reported, with some deals being completed at just €7.70/kg to €7.80/kg, while, at the upper end of the market, there is still deals being completed at €8/kg or higher for lighter hoggets killing at less than 23kg carcase weight.

Reports indicate that a high volume of overweight hoggets have passed through the system at this stage.

Spring lamb quotes are unchanged at a base of €9/kg in the two Irish Country Meats plants plus their 20c/kg QA payment.

Other plants not quoting are reported as operating in the same territory for lambs. Groups and regular sellers are securing returns of €9.30/kg when bonus payments are taken into account, with most plants paying to 21kg carcase weight.

Lamb numbers have been slower to build, with last week’s kill comprising just 10,810 lamb, over 2,700 head lower than the corresponding week in 2024.

Reports indicate that lamb numbers have increased this week and are compensating for fewer hoggets in the system. It is hoped that the upcoming Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha (6 to 10 June) may add some life to the trade.

Cull ewe trade

The trade for cull ewes is stagnant, with some factories showing lower levels of interest in ewes.

Base quotes in some plants have fallen by as much as 50c/kg, but deals of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg are still being paid and more at the higher end of the market.

The ewe and ram kill continues to trend below 2024 levels, with year-to-date throughput of 61,278 head running 31,830 head or 28% lower.

Northern Ireland

Base quotes for hoggets in Northern Ireland have reduced by 20p/kg on the week to £6.30/kg (€7.47/kg), with all plants operating at a similar level.

Groups and regular sellers continue to secure 10p/kg to 20p/kg above base quotes.

Base lamb quotes have also eased by 10p/kg to 20p/kg, with quotes in Dunbia on a base of £7.20/kg (€7.47/kg) and Linden Foods at £7.10/kg (€8.54/kg).

The number of sheep exported to plants in Ireland for direct slaughter fell by 2,175 head to the lowest level this year of just 1,689 head.

Interest remains from British buyers, with 500 sheep exported last week for direct slaughter and upwards of 2,000 head more for production or breeding.