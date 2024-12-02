There has been significant upward momentum in both the live and dead trade in recent days, with live prices rising by upwards of €3 to €5/head and deadweight prices by upwards of 20c/kg to 30c/kg.

The movement in the market has witnessed the top price for lambs in some mart sales reach and exceed the €200/head mark.

Kilkenny Mart’s sheep sale on Monday breached the €200 mark on several occasions for top-quality lambs weighing from 52kg to 57kg.

The pick of these was €206 paid for a super pen of 21 lambs weighing 57kg.

A handful of other lots weighing from 50kg to 55kg sold from €190 to €198.

View a sample of prices below:

The top-priced lambs were these 21 lambs averaging 55kg, which sold for €206 each.

These 12 lambs weighing 52kg on average sold for €201 each (€3.87/kg).

This batch of six lambs weighing 53kg sold for €205 each (€3.87/kg).

These plainer-quality lambs weighing 51kg sold for €196 each (€3.73/kg).

Reduced entry

The sale entry was much reduced on last week, with auctioneer George Candler reporting on an entry of just 320 sheep.

Lambs weighing 49kg sold from €182 for plainer-quality types to €192 for top-quality lambs.

Lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg sold in the main from €172 to €182, with a couple of individual lambs selling back to €143.

These good-quality lambs weighing 46kg sold for €182 each (€3.96/kg).

This batch of six store-type lambs weighing 45kg sold for €172 each (€1.82/kg).

Factory trade

As touched on already, factory prices have lifted by upwards of 20c/kg and as high as 30c/kg in cases.

Prices paid to producer groups and sellers with significant numbers are now in the region of €8.25/kg to €8.35/kg for R grading lambs, with U grades 10c/kg higher.

There are still deals being completed below this price range, but producers with lower negotiating power are sensing more strength in the trade and digging in on price or opting to market sheep live.

At the top end of the market, prices paid to regular sellers handling large numbers are hitting €8.40/kg to €8.50/kg-plus.

Numbers remain tight despite the higher prices on offer, with factory agents competing with greater intensity.