A judge has issued a bench warrant for a south Co Galway dog owner to attend court where the judge will consider the potential destruction of two of the man’s dogs.

At Gort District Court, Judge Alec Gabbett commented: “This is an area where there are a lot of sheep. Once a dog has done this, they get a taste for it and it doesn’t go away.

“It is lambing season and you’ll have dogs back out and they won’t be chasing big sheep, they will be chasing baby sheep and that is a very different target.”

Judge Gabbett said that the court had heard evidence from Galway County Council dog warden Seamus Goldrick to say that two dogs belonging to Patrick Landers were not under control.

Judge Gabbett said: “It seems to be that they are left to their own devices when Mr Landers goes out to work and this isn’t it on.”

Judge Gabbett said to solicitor for Galway County Council Dermot Caslin: “You could seek to destroy these dogs.”

In response, Mr Caslin said: “That is not the application before court today.” Mr Caslin said that Mr Landers owed €750 in unpaid fines to the council regarding the dogs.

Judge Gabbett said: “I wouldn’t make an order for their destruction until Mr Landers has an opportunity to address the court."

No-show

Mr Landers of Ashfield Demesne, Gort, Co Galway, was a no-show for the hearing of a case where he was successfully prosecuted for not having his dog under control at Ashfield Demesne on 23 February 2024.

Judge Gabbett said that he had marked the case ‘facts proven - convict’.

In evidence, Mr Goldrick said that he received a call of a sheep attack in the Ashfield, Shanaglish, area.

Mr Goldrick said that on arriving at the area, he came across three dogs not under control walking on the road. The dogs were traced back to the Landers home.

In March of last year, one of the three dogs was voluntarily surrendered to Galway County Council and two remain with Mr Landers.

Evidence

Judge Gabbett said: “There is sufficient evidence to convict Mr Landers in not having the dogs under his control, but the important issue is do I have these dogs destroyed and he needs to attend court.

“It is fine to fine Mr Landers, but that doesn’t ensure that the dogs remain under his control. They are not classified dogs who require to be muzzled."

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to 24 April to Gort District Court for Mr Landers to attend for finalisation of the case.