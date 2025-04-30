The deadline for submitting tenders is 3pm on Thursday 29 May 2025. / Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture is seeking tenders for sampling spoons used for BSE and scrapie sampling in its rapid testing laboratory.

Currently, the Department uses two separately designed spoons for sampling the two diseases. However, it is now seeking one supplier for all items.

These sampling spoons are used in the extraction of brain tissue matter from carcases at knackeries and slaughter plants and must be capable of transferring tissue without spillage.

The tender must also include a packaging solution for the storage and transportation of the brain tissue matter with an absorbent material capable of absorbing up to 600ml liquid.

The tender is estimated to have a value of €800,000 and applications will be evaluated by which is the most economically advantageous tender. This contract will last for four years.

The deadline for submitting tenders is 3pm on Thursday 29 May 2025.

