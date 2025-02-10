Brendan Conway spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal while at the launch of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s 2025 No Dogs Allowed campaign in Newcastle, Co Wicklow, on Monday. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

An Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) dog warden has criticised the “very limited” powers that a dog warden has after they find a dog involved in a sheep kill.

Brendan Conway spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal while at the launch of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s 2025 'No Dogs Allowed' campaign in Newcastle, Co Wicklow, on Monday.

Conway described the actions he can take if a dog warden catches a dog who has attacked sheep.

“Unless we see the dog carrying out the attack, it’s very hard for us to do anything,” he said.

“Now, in some cases, the farmer has caught the dog and put it in the barn. We’ll come and take the dog off him and take it to the pound. Under the Control of Dogs Act, we have to give the dog back if the owner wants it. That’s the law.

“If the farmer wants the dog destroyed, they’ll have to go to court and get a court order. The powers of the dog warden are very limited.”

Resources

Currently, Wicklow only has one dog warden and Wicklow IFA has called on the Government to administer the resources for a second warden.

“It’s very frustrating that we go out and pick up a dog, actually catch it in the act, take it to the pound and we have to give it back,” he said.

“If you’re going out in an area that has farms and sheep and livestock, keep your dog on a lead.”

Read more

Dog control must fall under one department - Wicklow IFA

Gardaí issue warning to walkers after dogs worry in-lamb ewes in Louth

Four in-lamb ewes killed in dog attack in Co Clare